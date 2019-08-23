Quantcast
Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Insurance ‘Prior publication’ exclusion does not excuse duty to defend (access required)

Insurance ‘Prior publication’ exclusion does not excuse duty to defend (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff August 23, 2019

Where the pleadings in the underlying suit alleged offensive publications were made during the policy period that differed in substance from those published before commencement of coverage, the “prior publication” exclusion did not obviate insurer’s duty to defend. Background In this appeal, Pennsylvania National Mutual Casualty Insurance Company contends that it has no duty to defend its ...

