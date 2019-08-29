Quantcast
Incident between middle schoolers wasn’t forcible sexual offense, Court of Appeals rules (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo August 29, 2019

    A middle schooler who had sexual contact with another boy did not commit forcible sexual offense because penetration wasn’t proven, nor did he exploit him after his cousins posted a video of the incident on social media because it was clear that he didn’t want the incident to be filmed, the North Carolina Court of Appeals ...

