Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Disorderly Conduct – Thrown Chair – High School Cafeteria (access required)

Criminal Practice – Juvenile – Disorderly Conduct – Thrown Chair – High School Cafeteria (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 2, 2019

  Although the evidence that the juvenile threw a chair in a high school cafeteria might allow a fact-finder to infer that he was engaged in horseplay, when we review the trial court’s denial of the juvenile’s motion to dismiss, any contradictions or conflicts in the evidence are resolved in favor of the state. The evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo