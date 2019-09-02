Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –  Probation Revocation – Expired Term – Omitted Finding – Good Cause (access required)

Criminal Practice –  Probation Revocation – Expired Term – Omitted Finding – Good Cause (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires September 2, 2019

  In order for a trial court to revoke probation after the probationary term has expired, G.S. § 15A-1344(f) requires the court to find, among other things, that good cause exists to revoke probation. Where the trial court revoked defendant’s expired probation without making the required finding, we must reverse and remand for further proceedings. Both the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo