Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – TPR – Appeals – No-Merit Brief – Independent Review (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 2, 2019

  When parental rights are terminated and the parent’s counsel files a no-merit brief with the appellate court, the appellate court must independently review any potential issues counsel identifies in the no-merit brief. We vacate the Court of Appeals’ decision to the contrary, and, after an independent review of the record, we affirm the trial court’s termination ...

