Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Civil Practice Violation of injunction did not create personal jurisdiction (access required)

Civil Practice Violation of injunction did not create personal jurisdiction (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 5, 2019

Where a Hungarian businessman sold a company to another Hungarian company, violating an injunction, the Hungarian company’s participation in the businessman’s injunction violation was insufficient to provide the court a basis for exercising personal jurisdiction over it. Background In the early 2000s, László Borsy controlled three Hungarian business entities: software company MediaTechnik kft., cable television network operator ...

