Home / Courts / 4th Circuit / Constitutional Prisoner is entitled to video evidence of prison incident (access required)

Constitutional Prisoner is entitled to video evidence of prison incident (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 5, 2019

Where the testimony of an inmate and a prison official differed over what took place after officers ordered inmates to stay in their cubicles, the inmate is entitled to potentially exculpatory video evidence of the incident unless the government establishes that consideration of such evidence would be “unduly hazardous to institutional safety or correctional goals.” Background This ...

