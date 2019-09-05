Quantcast
By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 5, 2019

A limited liability company was indebted to a bank pursuant to a promissory note, which was guaranteed by the LLC’s members. The bank could assign the guaranty contract to plaintiff, an entity created by one of the guarantor/members. We affirm summary judgment for plaintiff. We dismiss the defendant-guarantor/member’s argument as to piercing the corporate veil because ...

