Criminal Practice  – Juvenile Delinquency – Sexual Offense – Sexual Contact – Exploitation – Facebook Video

Criminal Practice  – Juvenile Delinquency – Sexual Offense – Sexual Contact – Exploitation – Facebook Video

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 5, 2019

  Where victim “Zane” testified that juvenile “Jeremy” did not penetrate him, and where a video of the incident only shows contact – not penetration – between Jeremy’s pubic region and Zane’s buttocks, the state failed to prove first-degree forcible sexual offense. We reverse Jeremy’s adjudication of delinquency for first-degree forcible sexual offense and second-degree sexual exploitation ...

