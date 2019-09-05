Quantcast
Employment Discrimination Removal did not waive sovereign immunity (access required)

Employment Discrimination Removal did not waive sovereign immunity (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 5, 2019

Where a police officer suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of being frequently exposed to child pornography at work, and could not sue under the under the Americans with Disability Act because the state was immune, but he could pursue claims of discrimination and harassment in federal court in violation of Title VII of ...

