Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice –Search & Seizure – SBM – Recidivism – Efficacy – No Evidence (access required)

Criminal Practice –Search & Seizure – SBM – Recidivism – Efficacy – No Evidence (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2019

During its argument in favor of satellite-based monitoring (SBM), the state mentioned studies and statistics; however, the state did not introduce those studies or statistics into evidence, and those studies and statistics did not show that SBM was effective at preventing recidivism. Accordingly, the state failed to show that SBM was a reasonable search under ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo