Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Search Warrant Execution – Subject's Boyfriend

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Search Warrant Execution – Subject's Boyfriend

By: Bill Cresenzo September 9, 2019

  When law enforcement officers executed a search warrant for defendant’s girlfriend’s apartment, defendant was in the street cleaning his car. Defendant was not an “occupant” of the premises whom officers were entitled to detain incident to the execution of the search warrant. After reconsideration pursuant to State v. Wilson, 371 N.C. 920, 821 S.E.2d 811 (2018), ...

