By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 9, 2019

  After law enforcement officers witnessed defendant’s roommates make a heroin sale, the officers split up to follow both the buyer and the sellers. The buyer admitted to buying heroin, and the sellers returned to the home they shared with defendant. This scenario justified a warrant to search defendant’s home. We affirm the trial court’s denial of ...

