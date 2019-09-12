Quantcast
Trusts & Estates Wills – Predeceased Son – Grandchildren ‘Per Stirpes’ (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 12, 2019

  A testatrix’s will divided her estate between her two children; however, if either of her children predeceased her, “either his or her share shall go to my grandchildren, per stirpes.” Since testatrix’s son predeceased her, his son is entitled to one half of his father’s share (one-fourth of the estate), and the two children of ...

