Lawyers in the News – September 16 (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff September 16, 2019

Benita Jones has joined Womble Bond Dickinson in the firm’s Research Triangle Park office as part of its education law sector and labor and employment teams. Jones represents university clients in administrative complaints and was previously assistant legal counsel for North Carolina Central University. Leah M. Campbell has joined Bradley Arant Boult Cummings in the firm’s ...

