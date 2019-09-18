Bias lawsuit filed against NC-based adult store chain

A North Carolina-based adult sex toy and accessories retail chain has been sued on allegations that job applicants are denied sales jobs at stores because they are men.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed the lawsuit last week on behalf of Christopher Kilby against a limited-liability company for Adam & Eve. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports the lawsuit alleges discrimination against male applicants at North Carolina and South Carolina stores.

The lawsuit says Kilby sought sales positions in Raleigh and Clayton, but workers told him men are hired only for receiving and unpacking positions. EEOC says it wants financial compensation for male applicants and the chain to stop hiring unlawfully based on gender.

A phone message left at Adam & Eve’s limited liability company wasn’t returned Sunday.