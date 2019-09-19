Quantcast
Biz owner accused of sexual battery settled suit for $1.9M

Biz owner accused of sexual battery settled suit for $1.9M (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 19, 2019

  Documents in a civil lawsuit against a prominent Fayetteville businessman that have been unsealed after a two-year court battle reveal that he reached a $1.9 million settlement with people who claim that he sexually battered them.  The disclosure of the December 2016 settlement comes more than eight months after the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled ...

