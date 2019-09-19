Quantcast
Criminal Practice – Indecent Liberties – Expert Testimony – 'Disclose'



September 19, 2019

  There is nothing about use of the term “disclose”, standing alone, that conveys believability or credibility. Even if we assume there was error when the trial court did not intervene when the term “disclose” was used, there was substantial evidence from which the jury could find defendant touched the complainant, “M.C.” inappropriately. We find no error ...

