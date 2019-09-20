Quantcast
Challenges in defending claims of mild TBIs (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires September 20, 2019

By Julie Campanini In recent years we have seen an increase in cases involving mild traumatic brain injuries, or mTBIs. These injuries present several problems for defense counsel. Across the country, with remarkable consistency, we see jurors accept mild concussions as debilitating medical conditions with lifelong consequences. Plaintiffs who sustain mild head injuries on job sites or ...

