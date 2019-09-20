Quantcast
By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires September 20, 2019

  Jeopardy attaches when a jury is empaneled and continues following a mistrial until a terminating event occurs, the North Carolina Supreme Court has ruled, affirming the decision to vacate a defendant’s murder conviction on double jeopardy grounds. James Harold Courtney III was charged with the 2009 murder of James Carol Deberry. Courtney’s trial began in December ...

