Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Drug Possession – Constructive Possession & Acting in Concert – Sentencing (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Drug Possession – Constructive Possession & Acting in Concert – Sentencing (access required)

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter September 23, 2019

A metal tin found in an alcove that defendant claimed as his “personal space” was in defendant’s constructive possession. Where one of defendant’s housemates claimed the metal tin as her own, the trial court could also instruct the jury on acting in concert. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of possession of methamphetamine, heroin, and ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo