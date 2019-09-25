Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Flight – Unlawful Arrest – Abandoned Property (access required)

Criminal Practice  – Search & Seizure – Flight – Unlawful Arrest – Abandoned Property (access required)

By: North Caroline Weekly Staff, BridgeTower Media Newswires September 25, 2019

  While defendant’s arrest was unlawful, before he submitted to the arrest and while he was lawfully running away from a police officer, defendant voluntarily abandoned a firearm, which a K-9 unit later retrieved. Since defendant voluntarily abandoned the gun, the police did not violate defendant’s Fourth Amendment rights by taking possession of the weapon. Despite the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo