Indigent defendant was entitled to choice of counsel (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 25, 2019

  A Mecklenburg County man convicted of drug charges will get a new trial because the trial judge refused to allow him to replace his court-appointed attorney with the counsel of his choice, the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. Stevie Goodwin Jr. was convicted of possession of methamphetamine in 2018 and sentenced to 37 to ...

