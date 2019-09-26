Quantcast
Domestic Relations –  Parent & Child – Support Arrears – Payment Schedule – First Impression (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 26, 2019

    The defendant-father has the ability to pay his entire child support arrearage immediately; consequently, the trial court abused its discretion when it ordered the arrearage paid, interest-free, in $100 increments over a span of 20 years. We affirm the amount of the arrearage, but we reverse the timing of its payment. Background The parties have four children. Their ...

