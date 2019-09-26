Quantcast
Middleman’s word not enough to secure search warrant (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo September 26, 2019

A divided North Carolina Court of Appeals panel has reversed the conviction of a Brunswick County woman because the police officer who applied for a search warrant to raid the woman’s home had relied on the accounts of middleman that the officer had never met, and had made no effort to assess the middleman’s reliability ...

