Criminal Practice  – Constitutional – Assistance of Counsel – Structural Error – Standard of Proof – Choice of Counsel vs. Absolute Impasse

By: North Carolina Staff Reporter September 30, 2019

Although defendant expressed doubts about the competency of his appointed counsel, since he informed the trial court that he wished to hire private counsel, the trial court should have applied the choice-of-counsel standard rather than the absolute-impasse standard in determining whether defendant would be allowed to hire substitute counsel. We vacate defendant’s convictions and remand for ...

