Attorneys awarded $18M in Duke med school no-poaching case (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 2, 2019

Attorneys for faculty members at medical schools at Duke University and the University of North Carolina will receive $18.16 million in legal fees as part of $54.5 million class action settlement that was agreed to in May and officially approved by U.S. District Court Judge Catherine Eagles on Sept. 25. Duke University agreed to pay $54.5 ...

