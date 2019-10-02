Quantcast
Jury’s ‘no’ answer leads to immunity for officer in shooting death (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 2, 2019

  A federal jury found that a man who was shot and killed by a Hope Mills police officer after a high-speed chase had not complied with the officer’s repeated demands to show his hands, a conclusion that led a federal judge to rule that the officer had qualified immunity. And in August, the same judge, U.S. ...

