Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Unacceptable Personal Conduct – Alcohol & Driving – Similar Conduct (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Unacceptable Personal Conduct – Alcohol & Driving – Similar Conduct (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 3, 2019

  The evidence showed that petitioner, a state trooper, engaged in conduct that violated the Highway Patrol policy relating to unbecoming conduct: placing an open bottle of vodka in his patrol vehicle and, without prior authorization, driving the vehicle to a private residence to engage in “drinking and hanging out” while off duty. The superior court ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo