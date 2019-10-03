Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Transylvania County attorney disbarred (access required)

Transylvania County attorney disbarred (access required)

By: David Donovan October 3, 2019

Erica Marie Erickson was disbarred on Sept. 20. On March 21, Erickson pleaded guilty in Transylvania District Court to two counts of the misdemeanor offense of performing a notorial act without the principal appearing.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo