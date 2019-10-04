Quantcast
Criminal Practice  – Aggravating Factor – Position of Trust – Acting in Concert – Sex Offense with a Child (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 4, 2019

  Where defendant committed a sex offense with a three-year-old child on only the second occasion he came into contact with her, the trial court erred when it allowed the jury to consider the G.S. § 15A-1340.16(d)(15) aggravating factor: that defendant took advantage of a position of trust or confidence to commit the offense. We reverse defendant’s ...

