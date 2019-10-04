Quantcast
By: North Carolina Staff Reporter October 4, 2019

  Even though the respondent-father was incarcerated for part of the six months preceding the maternal grandparents’ filing of the petition to terminate his parental rights, (1) respondent failed to take advantage of free methods of contacting his daughter “Catherine” while he was incarcerated and (2) while he was out on bond, he was earning income, ...

