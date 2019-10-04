Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Supreme Court / Real Property  –  Zoning – Firing Range – Farm ID Number – Insufficient Findings (access required)

Real Property  –  Zoning – Firing Range – Farm ID Number – Insufficient Findings (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 4, 2019

We improvidently granted certiorari as to the Court of Appeals’ decision (Although petitioners’ Agriculture Farm Identification Number is “sufficient evidence [their] property is being used for bona fide farm purposes,” G.S. § 153A-340(b)(2), it is not conclusive evidence. In upholding a notice of violation issued to petitioners because they were operating a firing range on their property, the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo