Injured trucker settles suit for $2.37M

By: Bill Cresenzo October 8, 2019

  A former truck driver who was injured in a work-related accident will receive $2.37 million after he settled a lawsuit against his former employer and its insurance company, his attorneys report. Michael Greer and John Hensley of Hensley Cloninger in Asheville report that their client, Kenneth Nightingale was hurt tractor trailer collision. His injuries included a ...

