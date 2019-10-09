Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Conviction stands despite mid-trial overdose (access required)

Conviction stands despite mid-trial overdose (access required)

By: Correy Stephenson, BridgeTower Media Newswires October 9, 2019

  A trial judge who declined to conduct a competency hearing before proceeding with a criminal trial after the defendant overdosed on anti-anxiety medication midway through the trial did not commit a reversible error, a divided panel of the North Carolina Court of Appeals has ruled. A jury trial against Carolyn D. Sides on three counts of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo