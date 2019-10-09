Quantcast
Huntersville attorney reprimanded

By: David Donovan October 9, 2019

  Attorney: George Cooper Bell Location: Huntersville Bar membership: Member since 2006 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Aug. 7 Background: Bell failed to consult with his client’s probation officer prior to seeking modification of the client’s probation. As a result, Bell made a false statement of fact before a tribunal that the client had completed all his jail time and was ...

