Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / State bar website back up after ransomware attack (access required)

State bar website back up after ransomware attack (access required)

By: David Donovan October 9, 2019

  The North Carolina State Bar’s website is back online after being knocked out of commission for more than a week after the bar was the target of a ransomware attack that disabled the website on Sept. 30. The attack, which was quickly discovered by the bar’s monitoring system, infiltrated the network through a server and began ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo