Home / Top Legal News / Body cam footage causing public defenders to work harder

Body cam footage causing public defenders to work harder

By: Bill Cresenzo October 10, 2019

  The rising number of law enforcement agencies using body cameras is presenting a proverbial double-edged sword for public defenders across the state. On one hand, footage taken during arrests and other incidents provide them with a chest-eye view of what happened. But on the other, attorneys must review the footage—often taken by multiple officers from multiple ...

