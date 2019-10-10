Quantcast
Murder conviction upheld for man who starved stepson to death (access required)



By: Bill Cresenzo October 10, 2019

  A man serving a life sentence for the murder of his four-year-old stepson will remain in prison after the North Carolina Court of Appeals ruled in a case of first impression that he had starved the boy to death, regardless of whether he completely deprived the boy of food and drink. After a bench trial in ...

