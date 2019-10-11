Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Oral Testimony Requirement (access required)

Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Guardianship – Oral Testimony Requirement (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2019

  After a permanency planning hearing, the trial court awarded guardianship of the respondent-father’s children to a couple who are related to the children’s mother. However, at the hearing, the only evidence the trial court received were reports offered by DSS and the guardian ad litem. Because the trial court heard no live testimony, the evidence ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo