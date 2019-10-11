Quantcast
Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Jurisdiction – Neglect & Custody Actions – Changed Circumstances (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2019

  Although the juvenile court’s order in a neglect proceeding was insufficient to transfer jurisdiction to a pending child custody action, the order effectively terminated jurisdiction under G.S. § 7B-201. Upon the termination of jurisdiction in the neglect proceeding, the legal status of the juvenile and the custodial rights of the parents reverted to the status ...

