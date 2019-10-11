Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Petition Denial – Best Interests (access required)

Domestic Relations  – Parent & Child – Termination of Parental Rights – Petition Denial – Best Interests (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2019

Where the trial court carefully weighed the competing goals of (1) preserving the ties between two children and their biological relatives and (2) achieving permanence for the children as offered by their prospective adoptive family, we are satisfied that the trial court’s conclusion – that termination of the respondent-father’s parental rights was not in the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo