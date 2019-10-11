Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Administrative – Findings of Fact – Unacceptable Language (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Administrative – Findings of Fact – Unacceptable Language (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2019

  Even though petitioner denied that she used the racial epithet, “n-----,” she admitted to using the variant “nigra.” We fail to see how using a variant of an epithet that is commonly understood to be a complete anathema is any less of an anathema. We vacate the administrative law judge’s order of reinstatement and remand for ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo