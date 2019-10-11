Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Contested Case – Reinstatement – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

Labor & Employment  – Public Employees – Contested Case – Reinstatement – Attorneys’ Fees (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 11, 2019

Petitioner’s employment was terminated by the respondent-university after she returned from a medical leave, but she was then reinstated pursuant to a final university decision. Petitioner was not entitled to file a contested case to seek review of the implementation of the final university decision. We affirm the administrative law judge’s dismissal of petitioner’s contested case. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo