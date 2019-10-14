Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations  – Child Support – Changed Circumstances – Business Sale – First Impression – Consent Order – Modification (access required)

Domestic Relations  – Child Support – Changed Circumstances – Business Sale – First Impression – Consent Order – Modification (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 14, 2019

  Since the plaintiff-husband was awarded certain business assets as his separate property in the equitable distribution portion of the parties’ consent order, when the husband sold the assets and began receiving installment payments for them, this did not constitute a change of condition justifying a modification of the alimony and child support portions of the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo