Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Jilted husband wins $750K from ex-wife’s boyfriend (access required)

Jilted husband wins $750K from ex-wife’s boyfriend (access required)

By: Bill Cresenzo October 15, 2019

  A Greenville man has won a $750,000 judgment against a high school teacher who had an affair with the man’s wife. Attorney Cyntha Mills of Greenville said that her client, Robert Kevin Howard, and his wife had been married for 12 years when they began having problems in their marriage and Howard’s wife asked for a ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo