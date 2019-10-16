Quantcast
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / ﻿ Criminal Practice – MAR – Jurisdiction – Citation Amendment – Larceny to Shoplifting (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 16, 2019

  A citation accused defendant of larceny, she agreed to plead guilty to shoplifting, and the prosecutor reduced the charge by drawing a line through part of the citation, handwriting “Shoplifting” on the citation, and initialing the change. This amendment to the citation deprived the trial court of jurisdiction over the matter. We reverse the trial court’s ...

