Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder by Starvation – First Impression – Bench Trial – Child Abuse (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder by Starvation – First Impression – Bench Trial – Child Abuse (access required)

By: North Carolina Lawyers Weekly Staff October 16, 2019

  Although G.S. § 14-17(a) does not define murder by starving, we conclude that the state need not prove a complete deprivation of food; rather, starving can mean death from the deprivation of liquids or food necessary in the nourishment of the human body. We find no error in defendant’s convictions of first-degree murder by starving and ...

