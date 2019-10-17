Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Bar exam pass rates surge after shift to UBE (access required)

Bar exam pass rates surge after shift to UBE (access required)

By: David Donovan October 17, 2019

  There were a great number of very happy and relieved lawyers-to-be after North Carolina’s bar exam administrators announced the results of this year’s July exam. Passage rates soared for the exam administered this summer, the first July exam since the state switched to the Uniform Bar Exam. 568 of the 783 applicants who sat for the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo