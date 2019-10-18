Quantcast
Civil Practice  – Gambling & Sweepstakes Laws – Entertaining Display

October 18, 2019

  Even if skill helps players to win plaintiffs’ sweepstakes games, since the games are conducted through an “entertaining display,” the games violate G.S. § 14-306.4. We reverse the trial court’s permanent injunction prohibiting the state from enforcing our gambling and sweepstakes laws against plaintiff Gift Surplus, LLC. In a prior decision in this case, our Supreme Court ...

